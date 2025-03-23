Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fires: A Growing Environmental Concern
The number of forest fires in Jammu and Kashmir doubled in 2024-25 compared to the previous year, affecting 3,503.70 hectares. Most fires were ground fires, with grass and bushes being burned. J&K's Forest Minister discussed ongoing mitigation efforts and clarified the use of forest resources in development.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir region has seen a significant rise in forest fires during the 2024-25 financial year. According to Forest Minister Javed Ahmad Rana, 1,243 incidents were reported, burning 3,503.70 hectares, indicating a concerning trend of increased environmental impact compared to previous years.
Minister Rana highlighted that most of these fires affected only the ground vegetation, sparing taller trees, and reiterated the government's commitment to tackling this issue. Strategies include forming a monitoring committee for forest fire review and implementing the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Policy of 2011 for ecological restoration.
Under CAMPA and other schemes, significant funding is allocated to forest fire prevention. Additionally, the state action plan on forest fire aims for a 20-year outlook to combat climate change effects, while the PARIVESH Portal facilitates forest clearance for development projects. Over 1 crore saplings were planted last year to curb deforestation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Reveal Lasers' Transformative Healthcare Campaign in Mumbai
Campaigning for Care: A Greenland Candidate's Health Journey
Punjab's Campaign Gains Ground: A War Against Drugs
President Murmu Inaugurates Brahma Kumaris' Golden Jubilee Campaign for Spiritual Education
CM Dhami Launches 'Fit Uttarakhand' Campaign to Boost State's Health and Fitness