Left Menu

Regularisation Drive: MCD Strengthens AAP's Stand

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to regularise 607 sanitation workers ahead of assembly polls. The event, attended by Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, focuses on workers from the Education Department and the Department of Environment Management Services, aligning with AAP's strategic preparations for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:04 IST
Regularisation Drive: MCD Strengthens AAP's Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move expected to bolster the Aam Aadmi Party's standing before the Delhi assembly polls, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to regularise 607 sanitation workers on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The AAP administration has prioritized the regularisation of sanitation workers within the MCD. The high-profile event will feature Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the chief guest, alongside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The workers include 208 from the Education Department and 399 from the Department of Environment Management Services. As elections approach, AAP ramps up efforts to enhance infrastructure and essential services, with voting scheduled for February next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024