Regularisation Drive: MCD Strengthens AAP's Stand
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to regularise 607 sanitation workers ahead of assembly polls. The event, attended by Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, focuses on workers from the Education Department and the Department of Environment Management Services, aligning with AAP's strategic preparations for upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
In a move expected to bolster the Aam Aadmi Party's standing before the Delhi assembly polls, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to regularise 607 sanitation workers on Wednesday, officials confirmed.
The AAP administration has prioritized the regularisation of sanitation workers within the MCD. The high-profile event will feature Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the chief guest, alongside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
The workers include 208 from the Education Department and 399 from the Department of Environment Management Services. As elections approach, AAP ramps up efforts to enhance infrastructure and essential services, with voting scheduled for February next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fact Check: Viral Incident Involving Delhi CM Atishi Misrepresented on Social Media
Delhi CM Atishi Blocked En Route to Meet Detained Activist
Arvind Kejriwal Commemorates Gandhi's Legacy, Highlights Delhi’s Transformation
Arvind Kejriwal Moves to New Residence After Resignation
Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Protest for Better Pay and Regularisation