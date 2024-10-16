Regularisation Drive: MCD Strengthens AAP's Stand

In a move expected to bolster the Aam Aadmi Party's standing before the Delhi assembly polls, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to regularise 607 sanitation workers on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The AAP administration has prioritized the regularisation of sanitation workers within the MCD. The high-profile event will feature Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the chief guest, alongside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The workers include 208 from the Education Department and 399 from the Department of Environment Management Services. As elections approach, AAP ramps up efforts to enhance infrastructure and essential services, with voting scheduled for February next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)