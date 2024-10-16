Left Menu

U.S. Criticizes Israel's Escalated Bombing in Beirut

The U.S. has expressed opposition to Israel's recent intensified bombing campaign in Beirut, citing concerns over civilian casualties. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized Washington's disapproval of the campaign's scale. Israel's actions aimed at Hezbollah have resulted in numerous deaths and significant displacement in Lebanon.

16-10-2024
The United States has expressed its opposition to the intensified bombing campaign by Israel in Beirut over recent weeks, focusing on the civilian casualties it has caused, stated U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday.

Miller noted that while certain targeted strikes may be justified, the overall scope of the bombing warranted concern from Washington. His remarks mark a shift towards a more critical stance compared to previous U.S. communications on Israel's military actions in Lebanon.

Israel's recent escalation in attacks on Hezbollah strongholds and other regions has heightened the conflict, with thousands of casualties and over a million displaced. Although the intensity of the airstrikes has diminished lately, the U.S. continues to keep a watchful eye on developments.

