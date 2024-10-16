Tragedy at Delhi Park: Accountability Sought for Open Gym Equipment
A four-year-old boy tragically died after a piece of open gym equipment fell on him in a West Delhi park. The Delhi Police have requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to clarify responsibility for park gym equipment maintenance. A case of negligence has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have issued a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), raising questions about who is responsible for the maintenance of open gym equipment in the city's parks, officials stated on Tuesday.
This inquiry follows a tragic incident where a four-year-old boy lost his life after gym equipment, installed in a park in West Delhi, fell on his chest. The incident has raised concerns about safety and accountability.
A senior police officer confirmed that the police are pursuing this matter to determine accountability, following a negligence case being registered. The boy was reportedly playing in Moti Nagar, A Block when the unfortunate occurrence took place. The child was immediately transported to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- park
- gym equipment
- tragedy
- accident
- child
- fatality
- police
- inquiry
- negligence
ALSO READ
Actor Govinda Injured in Accidental Gun Misfire
David Clarke Appointed Chief Commissioner of Transport Accident Investigation Commission
Dr Shane Reti Opens Refurbished Children’s Unit at Rotorua Hospital
Govinda Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting Incident
Govinda Recuperates After Accidental Gunshot Incident at Mumbai Home