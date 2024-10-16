Left Menu

IMF Predicts Economic Slowdown in Mexico Amid Reform Concerns

The International Monetary Fund forecasts a slowdown in Mexico's economic growth to 1.5% for this year and 1.3% next year, citing capacity constraints and tight monetary policy. Concerns arise over inflation and recent judicial reforms, sparking debate amid mixed reactions from President Claudia Sheinbaum and international partners.

16-10-2024
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a decline in Mexico's economic growth, estimating a reduction to 1.5% this year. Constraints in capacity and stringent monetary policies have been highlighted as primary factors.

The IMF foresees a further slowdown next year to 1.3%, as inflation approaches the central bank's target. Despite the IMF's caution, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum remains optimistic about economic resilience and agricultural growth.

Judicial reforms have raised eyebrows domestically and internationally, with concerns about potential impacts on investment and contract enforcement. While meant to curb corruption, the reforms face criticism from key trade partners and judicial bodies.

