Tragic Fire at Pars Petro Shushtar Refinery

A tragic fire at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province has claimed at least one life, according to state media reports released on Tuesday. Efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control.

Preliminary assessments from local authorities suggest that the incident may have been triggered by a collision between a tanker and gasoline tanks. The exact cause, however, remains under investigation to determine any further contributing factors.

Officials are working diligently to contain the blaze and assess the damage. Authorities have not yet announced the complete impact or any further casualties, but investigations are moving forward to prevent future occurrences.

