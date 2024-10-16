Left Menu

Crisis in Kharkiv: Evacuation as Russian Forces Close In

Ukrainian authorities have mandated the evacuation of key areas in Kharkiv, including Kupiansk, due to relentless Russian advances. With services disrupted amidst ongoing conflict, officials face challenges in maintaining basic amenities. Kupiansk has become a focal point in the broader defensive strategy against Russian occupation in eastern Ukraine.

Updated: 16-10-2024 04:21 IST
Ukrainian authorities have ordered the evacuation of crucial areas in the northeastern Kharkiv region, including the city of Kupiansk, as Russian forces make significant advances. The evacuation affects Kupiansk, a strategic rail hub, and several surrounding localities due to persistent threats compromising essential services during the winter months.

Kupiansk, initially seized by Russian troops after the February 2022 invasion, was subsequently reclaimed by Ukrainian forces. Governor Oleh Syniehubov declared the evacuation mandatory, citing the untenable situation on the east bank of the Oskil River due to constant artillery fire.

The evacuation comes amidst intensified Russian efforts to capture more territory in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, targeting strategic locations like Kupiansk. The escalating conflict has posed serious challenges for Ukrainian forces, who continue to hold positions despite sustained Russian aggression.

