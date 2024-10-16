India-US Tensions Rise Over Foiled Assassination Plot Allegations

India is addressing serious allegations of involvement in a plot to assassinate an American citizen, declared the United States recently, as high-level discussions took place between officials from both nations.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated on Tuesday that the Indian delegation engaged in pivotal conversations with the US State and Justice Departments to assess a Department of Justice indictment that does not align with the Indian government's policies.

The dialogue follows the indictment of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, and the subsequent visit of an Indian inquiry team to investigate claims of a government official's complicity in a foiled assassination attempt against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. India has denied these allegations and launched an internal probe, underscoring its strong partnership with the US despite current tensions.

