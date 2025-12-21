Left Menu

Justice for a Young Survivor: Breaking the Silence

A 15-year-old girl who was repeatedly raped and threatened into silence has given birth, leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Rajesh. The girl, unaware of her pregnancy, attended school throughout. The police have ensured her protection, and she will receive counseling and support.

  • India

A 15-year-old girl from Gurugram has given birth, shedding light on a harrowing story of repeated rape. The incident came to attention following the delivery at the civil hospital.

Police swiftly acted by arresting 34-year-old Rajesh, a private company employee, who allegedly raped the minor several times over three months. He reportedly vacated his rented home upon realizing the girl might be pregnant. An FIR was lodged, and he is now in judicial custody.

The victim and her family were unaware of the pregnancy until labor began. Throughout her pregnancy, she attended school under threats from the accused to remain silent. Gurugram Police have stated that post-discharge, the girl and her parents will be provided counseling and supported by the Child Welfare Committee.

