Outrage Erupts Over Phoenix Police's Arrest of Deaf Black Man

Civil rights advocates are expressing deep outrage following the release of footage showing a disturbing arrest by Phoenix police. The video captures the violent detainment of Tyron McAlpin, a deaf Black man with cerebral palsy, raising serious concerns about police practices.

The footage, which has recently surfaced on various media outlets, shows officers Benjamin Harris and Kyle Sue tasering and punching McAlpin. Despite not being an actual crime suspect and facing communication challenges, McAlpin was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Calls for accountability grow as the Arizona NAACP demands a thorough investigation while pointing out previous claims of discrimination and excessive force by the Phoenix Police Department. Meanwhile, McAlpin's lawyer claims his client was wrongfully charged, while Maricopa County's top prosecutor emphasizes the need for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)