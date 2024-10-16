Left Menu

Praveen Vashista Appointed as New Special Secretary of Internal Security

Senior IPS officer Praveen Vashista has been appointed as the new Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, replacing incumbent Sivagami Sundari Nanda upon her retirement. Vashista, currently an Additional Secretary, will transition to his new role up to July 31, 2026.

Senior IPS officer Praveen Vashista has been named as the new Special Secretary for Internal Security in the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official order released by the government.

Vashista, who belongs to the 1991 batch of the Indian Police Service from the Bihar cadre, currently holds the position of Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet authorized a reduction in his tenure as the Additional Secretary, assigning him as the Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry until December 31, 2024. This decision was clarified as a special instance, not to be taken as a precedent, according to the Personnel Ministry statement.

He is set to take over the role of Special Secretary (Internal Security) from Sivagami Sundari Nanda after her retirement on December 31, 2024. His tenure as Special Secretary is scheduled to last until July 31, 2026.

The Internal Security division of the MHA is instrumental, managing police, law and order, administrative, and financial matters relating to the Intelligence Bureau. It is also tasked with analyzing threats from terrorism and Maoism, among other security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

