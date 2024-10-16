Escalation in Beirut: Rising Tensions Amid Israeli Strikes and Call for Ceasefire

Beirut's southern suburbs experienced an Israeli airstrike early Wednesday, as witnesses reported a loud blast and smoke, following evacuations ordered by Israeli military. This comes as U.S. officials expressed disagreement over the scope of Israeli operations in the region, amidst escalating violence involving Hezbollah.

Despite Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati securing assurances from U.S. officials to limit Israeli strikes, the attacks resumed, mirroring previous fatal strikes in Beirut that caused significant casualties and destruction. The international community, including Western nations, is advocating for a ceasefire as tensions surge further.

The conflict extends beyond Lebanon, with Hezbollah threatening repercussions against Israel while calling for peace negotiations. Israeli forces have detained members of Hezbollah amid their continuous military campaign, displacing millions and causing immense suffering among civilians. The focus of these operations remains the suburbs of Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)