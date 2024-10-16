Left Menu

YouTube Tactics and Social Media Secrecy: Inside the Plot Against NCP Leader

Shooters involved in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique trained with YouTube videos at a rented house in Kurla. The plot was led by suspicious shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who taught others through dry practices. Communication between conspirators happened via Snapchat and Instagram to evade police surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:56 IST
The assassins responsible for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique honed their firearm skills using YouTube videos while stationed at a rented residence in Kurla, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Baba Siddique, erstwhile Congress affiliate turned NCP member, faced a deadly attack outside his son, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area last Saturday night.

The crime branch handling the inquiry discovered that fugitive shooter Shivkumar Gautam, experienced in firearms from ceremonial gunfire in Uttar Pradesh, served as the lead shooter, teaching Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap at Kurla, primarily through digital means and social media platforms to bypass law enforcement.

