YouTube Tactics and Social Media Secrecy: Inside the Plot Against NCP Leader
Shooters involved in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique trained with YouTube videos at a rented house in Kurla. The plot was led by suspicious shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who taught others through dry practices. Communication between conspirators happened via Snapchat and Instagram to evade police surveillance.
- Country:
- India
The assassins responsible for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique honed their firearm skills using YouTube videos while stationed at a rented residence in Kurla, officials disclosed on Wednesday.
Baba Siddique, erstwhile Congress affiliate turned NCP member, faced a deadly attack outside his son, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area last Saturday night.
The crime branch handling the inquiry discovered that fugitive shooter Shivkumar Gautam, experienced in firearms from ceremonial gunfire in Uttar Pradesh, served as the lead shooter, teaching Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap at Kurla, primarily through digital means and social media platforms to bypass law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCP
- YouTube
- firearms
- training
- investigation
- Mumbai
- Snapchat
- police
- surveillance
ALSO READ
Actor Govinda hospitalised after sustaining bullet injury on leg from his revolver: Mumbai police.
Maritime Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Sparks Investigation
Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Under Investigation
David Clarke Appointed Chief Commissioner of Transport Accident Investigation Commission
Actor Govinda thanks fans, says doctors have removed bullet from leg after his revolver misfired at Mumbai residence.