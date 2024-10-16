Tragedy Strikes in Bihar with Suspected Hooch Death
One person died and two others were hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district. The incident, under police investigation, highlights concerns over the state's alcohol ban, with more than 150 deaths reported since the ban's implementation in April 2016.
Authorities in Bihar's Saran district reported a tragic episode on Wednesday, where one person succumbed to the effects of consuming spurious liquor while two others required hospital admission. The incident occurred in the Ibrahimpur area, falling under the Mushrakh police's jurisdiction.
The district administration released a statement indicating that law enforcement was alerted on Wednesday morning about the suspected hooch death. An investigation was promptly initiated, and the two hospitalized individuals are receiving necessary medical attention, though their conditions remain undisclosed.
This distressing episode brings to light the ongoing issues stemming from Bihar's alcohol ban, imposed by Nitish Kumar's government in April 2016. Despite the celebratory launch of the prohibition, official figures reveal that over 150 lives have been lost due to illicit liquor consumption since the ban's inception.
