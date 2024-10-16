Left Menu

Britain Develops Proposals for Ukraine's Victory Plan

Britain is working on its proposals for Ukraine's Victory Plan. This follows discussions between Ukraine's General Oleksandr Syrskyi and British defence chief Tony Radakin. The focus includes striking enemy military targets in operational and strategic depth.

Ukrainian soldiers
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development on Ukraine's defence strategy, General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Britain is devising proposals to support Ukraine's Victory Plan.

The announcement came after a phone conversation between Syrskyi and British defence chief Tony Radakin. The talks centered on potential military strategies.

Syrskyi highlighted that the British proposals would involve striking enemy military targets at both operational and strategic depths, enhancing Ukraine's military posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

