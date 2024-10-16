Britain Develops Proposals for Ukraine's Victory Plan

In a significant development on Ukraine's defence strategy, General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Britain is devising proposals to support Ukraine's Victory Plan.

The announcement came after a phone conversation between Syrskyi and British defence chief Tony Radakin. The talks centered on potential military strategies.

Syrskyi highlighted that the British proposals would involve striking enemy military targets at both operational and strategic depths, enhancing Ukraine's military posture.

