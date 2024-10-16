Left Menu

New Multinational Team to Monitor North Korea Sanctions

The United States, South Korea, and Japan have initiated a Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team in response to Russian and Chinese opposition to UN sanctions enforcement against North Korea. The team aims to continue the UN panel's efforts in ensuring sanctions against North Korea are adhered to, amid ongoing violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:01 IST
The United States, South Korea, and Japan have collaborated to form a new Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, focused on overseeing sanctions against North Korea. This initiative follows Russia and China's obstruction of similar efforts at the United Nations.

Announced at a press conference in Seoul, the team's objective is to maintain the work previously conducted by a UN panel, issuing regular reports and involving countries like Britain, France, and Germany. The announcement was made by top officials from the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

Despite challenges, including Russia's veto influenced by reports on its illicit military ties with North Korea, the group is viewed as a significant step forward in monitoring North Korean activities. Experts suggest its effectiveness may surpass UN-backed operations, free from interference by Russia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

