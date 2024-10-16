Left Menu

Congress Leader Arrested in Extortion Scandal

Congress district unit president Vijay Sharma has been arrested in an extortion case following a complaint that he, along with two others, demanded Rs five lakh from Desh Raj Singh and allegedly threatened him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:00 IST
Congress district unit president Vijay Sharma has been apprehended by police officials in connection with an alleged extortion case. The arrest took place late Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by Desh Raj Singh, according to Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.

Singh accused Vijay Sharma, along with Subhash Sharma and Sudhish Sharma, of demanding Rs five lakh from him. He also claimed that the trio issued threats against him, escalating the gravity of the accusations.

A case has been filed under appropriate sections of the BNS, confirmed SP Vishnoi. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two accused parties involved in the case.

