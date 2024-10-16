Left Menu

Resurgence of Violence: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Rocket Attacks Escalate Tensions

Israeli military action intensifies in Lebanon, with airstrikes killing at least 15 people in Qana. Hezbollah has responded with rocket attacks, worsening an already volatile situation. Civilians are caught in the conflict, displacement is rampant, and negotiations for peace have stalled. The humanitarian toll continues to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated sharply, with Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's southern town of Qana killing at least 15 individuals. Qana, a site historically marred by civilian casualties, once again bears witness to devastation as Lebanon's Civil Defense recovers bodies amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

In a twist of violence, Israel also resumed strikes on southern Beirut after a week's pause, amidst assurances to Lebanon's Prime Minister of curbing attacks. The strikes targeted what the Israeli military claims is an arms warehouse under a civilian building, further intensifying the fragile humanitarian situation.

As Hezbollah launches rockets into northern Israel, the conflict exacerbates with thousands displaced on both sides. Despite international efforts, ceasefire negotiations have faltered, leaving civilians amidst a persistent and deadly conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

