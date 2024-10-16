Resurgence of Violence: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Rocket Attacks Escalate Tensions

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated sharply, with Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's southern town of Qana killing at least 15 individuals. Qana, a site historically marred by civilian casualties, once again bears witness to devastation as Lebanon's Civil Defense recovers bodies amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

In a twist of violence, Israel also resumed strikes on southern Beirut after a week's pause, amidst assurances to Lebanon's Prime Minister of curbing attacks. The strikes targeted what the Israeli military claims is an arms warehouse under a civilian building, further intensifying the fragile humanitarian situation.

As Hezbollah launches rockets into northern Israel, the conflict exacerbates with thousands displaced on both sides. Despite international efforts, ceasefire negotiations have faltered, leaving civilians amidst a persistent and deadly conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)