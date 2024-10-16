European Defense Mobilization Challenges Amid Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that several European nations are encountering challenges in mobilizing their military-industrial sectors to assist Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia hopes that over time, Europe's political elites will recognize that such military expenditure is unnecessary and in contrast with their economic development objectives.

Peskov was answering a query about the military capabilities of France and Germany, although he deliberately avoided naming specific European countries or detailing how they are struggling to provide aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)