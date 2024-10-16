European Defense Mobilization Challenges Amid Ukraine Conflict
The Kremlin claims European countries face challenges in mobilizing military-industrial support for Ukraine. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggests that Europe's political leaders may eventually see such spending as contrary to their economic goals. Peskov didn't specify countries or reasons for their struggle to assist Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that several European nations are encountering challenges in mobilizing their military-industrial sectors to assist Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia hopes that over time, Europe's political elites will recognize that such military expenditure is unnecessary and in contrast with their economic development objectives.
Peskov was answering a query about the military capabilities of France and Germany, although he deliberately avoided naming specific European countries or detailing how they are struggling to provide aid to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Heroic Mobilization as Typhoon Krathon Barrels Toward Coast
US Defense Secretary Discusses Targeted Ground Strikes with Israel
Prashant Kishor Set to Launch New Political Party on October 2
Bangladesh's Political Shift: Bilateral Relations Remain Firm, Says Foreign Affairs Advisor
Karnataka CM Faces ED Scrutiny Amid Political Vendetta Claims