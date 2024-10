Zelenskiy's Bold NATO Vision

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy unveiled Ukraine's ambitious 'victory plan' on Wednesday, urging an unconditional invitation for Kyiv to join NATO.

In his address to parliament, Zelenskiy outlined a strategic non-nuclear deterrent package within Ukraine and envisaged a future where Ukrainian troops would replace certain U.S. forces in Europe.

Furthermore, he called for an alliance agreement focusing on joint defense and utilization of critical Ukrainian resources among Kyiv's allies.

