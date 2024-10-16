New Government Guidelines Promise Swift Pension Grievance Redressal
The central government is implementing new guidelines to resolve pensioners' grievances within 21 days via the CPENGRAMS portal. Interim replies will be provided if more time is needed. A 'whole of the government approach' is emphasized, with monthly reviews and the use of AI for better tracking.
In a bid to improve service delivery, the central government has introduced new comprehensive guidelines aimed at resolving pensioners' grievances swiftly. As per an official statement, the guidelines intend to address grievances within a 21-day period through the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) portal.
This directive is part of a broader effort to enhance efficiency across departments, highlighted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). By employing a 'whole of the government approach,' grievances will be resolved without being summarily dismissed, and interim responses will be provided if necessary.
The guidelines also stipulate regular monthly reviews and encourage the use of AI-enabled tools to bolster grievance tracking. This initiative is one aspect of the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at institutionalizing cleanliness, reducing office backlog, and fostering a productive official environment. Under this campaign, significant progress has been recorded in terms of grievance redressal and office efficiency improvements.
