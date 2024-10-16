Resignation Amid Site Allotment Scandal in Mysuru

K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has stepped down from his position following a contentious land allotment issue involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M. Marigowda handed in his resignation to the Secretary of Urban Development, citing health concerns as his reason for leaving.

The resignation comes amid ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate into alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA. These sites were allegedly exchanged under questionable terms in an upscale Mysuru neighborhood.

Marigowda, known for his close association with Siddaramaiah, emphasized that his decision was made without any external pressure. However, events at Mysuru airport, where Congress supporters expressed their dissatisfaction with Marigowda, indicate the political tensions surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)