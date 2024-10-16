Left Menu

Resignation Amid Site Allotment Scandal in Mysuru

K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has resigned amid controversy over land allotment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The incident involves allegations of irregularities in allotting valuable sites, sparking investigations by Lokayukta and ED. Marigowda claims health issues were the reason for his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has stepped down from his position following a contentious land allotment issue involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M. Marigowda handed in his resignation to the Secretary of Urban Development, citing health concerns as his reason for leaving.

The resignation comes amid ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate into alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA. These sites were allegedly exchanged under questionable terms in an upscale Mysuru neighborhood.

Marigowda, known for his close association with Siddaramaiah, emphasized that his decision was made without any external pressure. However, events at Mysuru airport, where Congress supporters expressed their dissatisfaction with Marigowda, indicate the political tensions surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

