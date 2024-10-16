Left Menu

Cross-Border Asylum Processing: Italy and Albania's Groundbreaking Agreement

Italy's new agreement with Albania to process asylum seekers outside the European Union officially commenced, with hopes of it becoming a model for other countries. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala highlighted its importance before an EU summit in Brussels, suggesting similar future collaborations with other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Italy and Albania have set a precedent by launching an agreement to process asylum seekers outside the European Union, officially commencing the arrangement on Wednesday.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala heralded the initiative as a pioneering model that may inspire similar frameworks with other nations and external partners.

Ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Fiala emphasized the potential for expanding this approach to manage immigration challenges across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

