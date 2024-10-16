Cross-Border Asylum Processing: Italy and Albania's Groundbreaking Agreement
Italy's new agreement with Albania to process asylum seekers outside the European Union officially commenced, with hopes of it becoming a model for other countries. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala highlighted its importance before an EU summit in Brussels, suggesting similar future collaborations with other nations.
Italy and Albania have set a precedent by launching an agreement to process asylum seekers outside the European Union, officially commencing the arrangement on Wednesday.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala heralded the initiative as a pioneering model that may inspire similar frameworks with other nations and external partners.
Ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Fiala emphasized the potential for expanding this approach to manage immigration challenges across the region.
