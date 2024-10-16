Supreme Court Demands Accountability for Delhi Ridge Tree Felling

The Supreme Court has directed Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to submit a personal affidavit concerning the alleged tree felling in Delhi Ridge. As the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Saxena is required to explain actions taken since the site visit on February 3.

The case addresses allegations that trees were felled without court permission, with activities allegedly starting on February 16. The court is scrutinizing whether the DDA was informed about permission requirements, and what steps, if any, were taken to obtain it.

The Supreme Court also highlighted previous proceedings against DDA Vice-chairperson Subhasish Panda regarding similar allegations. The case seeks details on restoration efforts and potential disciplinary measures against those responsible.

