Manipur's Path to Peace: Meitei and Kuki Leaders to Continue Dialogue

Manipur's Minister Awangbow Newmai expressed optimism about future meetings between Meitei and Kuki leaders, aimed at resolving ethnic issues in the state. Speaking at Imphal airport, he thanked India's Home Ministry for arranging the recent initial meeting in New Delhi.

Newmai, from the Naga community, was among 20 MLAs who gathered for the first time since ethnic conflicts erupted 17 months prior. He emphasized the necessity of ongoing dialogue to achieve peace for all involved.

Both Law Minister Th Basantakumar Singh and Health Minister Sapam Ranjan returned from the discussions but refrained from media interactions. Newmai indicated that further talks are anticipated shortly, promoting unity and understanding among Manipur's diverse communities.

