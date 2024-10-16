Russia Launches Intense Drone Assault on Ukraine: Fire Ignites in Ternopil

In a strategic assault, Russia has launched one of its largest drone attacks against Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other cities, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The intense strike set ablaze an industrial site in Ternopil, requiring nearly 50 firefighters to contain the large-scale fire.

Out of the 136 drones deployed, 68 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. Two drones returned to Russia, while others were potentially neutralized by electronic warfare systems. Despite the severity of the attack, Ukrainian authorities reported zero casualties in the Ternopil region.

As Ukrainians brace for a challenging winter due to ongoing strikes on energy facilities, regions like Kherson and Mykolaiv experience widespread power outages. Despite the disruption, Mykolaiv's governor assured residents that efforts to restore power were underway, independent of the recent attacks.

