NSG's 'Black Cat' Commandos Redirected to Counter-Terrorism

The Union government has taken a significant step by deciding to withdraw the counter-terrorism force, National Security Guard (NSG), from VIP security duties. This move will see the protection of nine high-risk VIPs transitioned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by next month, as confirmed by official sources on Wednesday.

In line with this restructuring, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned a new battalion comprising specially trained personnel to bolster the CRPF's VIP security wing. This battalion, previously assigned to Parliament security, was reassigned after the parliamentary security breach last year, shifting responsibilities to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The government's decision aligns with its strategy to refocus NSG on its principal duties of counter-terrorism and counter-hijack operations. This reallocation will release approximately 450 highly trained 'black cat' commandos to concentrate on high-risk regions in the country, coinciding with NSG's 40th anniversary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)