Left Menu

NSG's 'Black Cat' Commandos Redirected to Counter-Terrorism

The Union government has decided to withdraw National Security Guard (NSG) commandos from VIP security duties, transferring these responsibilities to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This shift aims to reallocate NSG's focus towards counter-terrorism operations, freeing up 450 commandos for specialized tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:03 IST
NSG's 'Black Cat' Commandos Redirected to Counter-Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has taken a significant step by deciding to withdraw the counter-terrorism force, National Security Guard (NSG), from VIP security duties. This move will see the protection of nine high-risk VIPs transitioned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by next month, as confirmed by official sources on Wednesday.

In line with this restructuring, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned a new battalion comprising specially trained personnel to bolster the CRPF's VIP security wing. This battalion, previously assigned to Parliament security, was reassigned after the parliamentary security breach last year, shifting responsibilities to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The government's decision aligns with its strategy to refocus NSG on its principal duties of counter-terrorism and counter-hijack operations. This reallocation will release approximately 450 highly trained 'black cat' commandos to concentrate on high-risk regions in the country, coinciding with NSG's 40th anniversary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024