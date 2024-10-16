NSG's 'Black Cat' Commandos Redirected to Counter-Terrorism
The Union government has decided to withdraw National Security Guard (NSG) commandos from VIP security duties, transferring these responsibilities to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This shift aims to reallocate NSG's focus towards counter-terrorism operations, freeing up 450 commandos for specialized tasks.
The Union government has taken a significant step by deciding to withdraw the counter-terrorism force, National Security Guard (NSG), from VIP security duties. This move will see the protection of nine high-risk VIPs transitioned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by next month, as confirmed by official sources on Wednesday.
In line with this restructuring, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned a new battalion comprising specially trained personnel to bolster the CRPF's VIP security wing. This battalion, previously assigned to Parliament security, was reassigned after the parliamentary security breach last year, shifting responsibilities to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
The government's decision aligns with its strategy to refocus NSG on its principal duties of counter-terrorism and counter-hijack operations. This reallocation will release approximately 450 highly trained 'black cat' commandos to concentrate on high-risk regions in the country, coinciding with NSG's 40th anniversary celebrations.
