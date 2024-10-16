Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Thane Siblings

In a troubling development from Maharashtra's Thane district, two sisters and their 10-year-old brother have disappeared, drawing significant concern from local authorities and their community. The young trio from Bhadvad village failed to return home after school on Monday, sending their family into a state of alarm.

After initial attempts to locate the children proved futile, the family approached Bhiwandi police. On Wednesday, police registered a case of kidnapping under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

This unsettling incident has highlighted the urgency of robust safety measures for minors and effective community vigilance to prevent such occurrences. Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any information that could assist in tracing the children.

(With inputs from agencies.)