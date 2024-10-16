Tragedy in Thane: Hunt for Accused in Shocking Crime
Three individuals have been apprehended and one remains at large following the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Thane, India. The incident occurred on October 6 when the suspects confronted the victim and her cousin at night, stealing their mobile phones and threatening them.
Authorities in Thane have detained three men and are pursuing a fourth in relation to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl, according to police statements on Wednesday.
The incident transpired late in the evening of October 6 as the girl and her cousin walked by a water pipeline between Majiwada and Saket. The suspects, brandishing a knife, robbed them of their phones, and one allegedly committed the heinous act, issuing a threat to silence the victims.
Following the girl's report to Kapurbawdi police on Tuesday, the policemen arrested Yogesh Mallinge (21), Parhsuram Lakde (28), and Omkar Patkar (22). They are still searching for Avinash Dhotre, accused of the assault. A legal case has been filed under sections for rape, robbery, and intimidation, as well as under the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
