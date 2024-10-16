Left Menu

EU Nations Demand Stronger UNIFIL Mandate Amid Tensions in Lebanon

Sixteen EU countries participating in the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon call for enhanced rules of engagement. They urge political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to prevent further attacks on UNIFIL, especially after recent Israeli aggressions. Leaders stress Hezbollah must not use UNIFIL personnel as shields.

In response to recent skirmishes, sixteen EU nations contributing to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, are advocating for a revision of its operational mandate. The Italian defense ministry released a statement on Wednesday clarifying the collective stance of these European Union allies.

The call for change follows a teleconference among defense ministers from these countries, held shortly after Israeli forces allegedly targeted U.N. bases in Lebanon. This discussion sets the stage for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's scheduled visit to Lebanon this Friday.

A primary consensus from the ministers involved is the urgent need to apply significant political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to avert further incidents. Moreover, it was emphasized that Hezbollah should not leverage UNIFIL personnel as cover during conflicts.

