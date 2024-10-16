Loan Waiver Rumor Sparks Chaos in Uttar Pradesh Village

In a startling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police arrested a man identified as Shravan Kumar Nirala for allegedly fabricating a rumour about a loan waiver scheme.

This misinformation caused a large gathering of more than a hundred women at the Gorakhnath Temple, fueling chaos and confusion amongst them.

The rumour, which falsely claimed that submitting a form at the temple would erase debts incurred through microfinance institutions, led to widespread misinformation that urgently needed police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)