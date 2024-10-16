Left Menu

Loan Waiver Rumor Sparks Chaos in Uttar Pradesh Village

Authorities arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh for spreading a false rumour about a loan waiver scheme, leading over a hundred women to gather at a temple in Gorakhpur. The man misled women from self-help groups, urging them to stop repaying loans. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police arrested a man identified as Shravan Kumar Nirala for allegedly fabricating a rumour about a loan waiver scheme.

This misinformation caused a large gathering of more than a hundred women at the Gorakhnath Temple, fueling chaos and confusion amongst them.

The rumour, which falsely claimed that submitting a form at the temple would erase debts incurred through microfinance institutions, led to widespread misinformation that urgently needed police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

