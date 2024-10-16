Loan Waiver Rumor Sparks Chaos in Uttar Pradesh Village
Authorities arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh for spreading a false rumour about a loan waiver scheme, leading over a hundred women to gather at a temple in Gorakhpur. The man misled women from self-help groups, urging them to stop repaying loans. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police arrested a man identified as Shravan Kumar Nirala for allegedly fabricating a rumour about a loan waiver scheme.
This misinformation caused a large gathering of more than a hundred women at the Gorakhnath Temple, fueling chaos and confusion amongst them.
The rumour, which falsely claimed that submitting a form at the temple would erase debts incurred through microfinance institutions, led to widespread misinformation that urgently needed police intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- loan waiver
- rumour
- arrest
- Uttar Pradesh
- women
- self-help groups
- microfinance
- Gorakhpur
- temple
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Triumphant Return: North Korea Celebrates Women's U-20 World Cup Victory
Grace Hopper Celebration India 2024: Empowering Women and Nonbinary Technologists
Women and girls in Sudan disproportionately impacted by ongoing conflict
Kickoff to Women's Euro 2025: Tickets Go On Sale!
Countdown to ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Global Excitement Builds