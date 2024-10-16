Israel's Relentless Stand Against Hezbollah

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared on Wednesday that the country will not cease its combat efforts against a diminished Hezbollah until it ensures the safe return of its citizens near the Lebanese border.

Gallant emphasized that any ceasefire talks will transpire amidst ongoing hostilities, as outlined in a statement from his office.

Describing Hezbollah as being in 'great distress,' Gallant reiterated his stance since the inception of the conflict, citing similar earlier statements made in Gaza.

