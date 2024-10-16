Israel's Relentless Stand Against Hezbollah
Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, insists that the country will continue its military actions against Hezbollah until its citizens can safely return home. Any potential ceasefire talks with the weakened group will occur amidst ongoing conflict near the Lebanese border.
Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared on Wednesday that the country will not cease its combat efforts against a diminished Hezbollah until it ensures the safe return of its citizens near the Lebanese border.
Gallant emphasized that any ceasefire talks will transpire amidst ongoing hostilities, as outlined in a statement from his office.
Describing Hezbollah as being in 'great distress,' Gallant reiterated his stance since the inception of the conflict, citing similar earlier statements made in Gaza.
