Canada Calls for Immediate Ceasefire amid Rising Tensions in Gaza
Canada issued a strong condemnation of Israeli military strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in northern Gaza and United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon. The Canadian government has demanded an immediate cessation of these attacks, describing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza as unacceptable and calling for urgent resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:05 IST
Canada has voiced strong opposition to recent Israeli military actions targeting civilian infrastructure in northern Gaza. The criticism also extended to strikes affecting United Nations peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon.
In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Canadian government characterized the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as increasingly dire and immediately unacceptable.
Canada's government has called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, urging for a rapid resolution to prevent further deterioration of the situation, which endangers civilian lives significantly.
