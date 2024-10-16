Left Menu

Canada's Strong Condemnation of Israeli Attacks on Civilians

Canada has shifted its stance, strongly condemning Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure in Gaza and the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. While previously supporting Israel's military actions, Canada now voices concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis, calling for an immediate ceasefire and condemning attacks by both Hamas and Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Canada notably toughened its stance against Israel, condemning the nation's strikes on civilian infrastructure in Gaza and on United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon. The Canadian government has demanded an immediate cessation of these attacks.

While Canada has largely supported Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, the country, along with some of its allies, is beginning to raise alarms over a mounting humanitarian catastrophe. "Canada condemns the Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) escalating attacks on civilian infrastructure in northern Gaza and its assaults on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. These actions are unacceptable and must cease immediately," stated a release.

The statement, from Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen, expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated by decreased aid. It highlighted that the Palestinian civilian population is facing dire conditions without safe havens to meet basic needs. The call for an immediate ceasefire was reiterated, along with condemnation of attacks by both Hamas and Hezbollah on Israel.

