Pune Gang Rape Case: Second Accused in Custody

The second suspect in the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman near Pune has been taken into police custody until October 22, following his arrest in Uttar Pradesh. He was transported to Pune from Prayagraj late Tuesday night.

Officials announced, 'The second accused in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case appeared in court today, leading to his police custody remand. Investigations are considering multiple angles,' a law enforcement officer stated. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to locate a third suspect, currently evading capture.

The incident occurred on October 3 when the woman, accompanied by a male friend, was allegedly attacked by three men in the Bopdev Ghat region. In an effort to expedite the investigation, authorities have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the capture of the remaining suspect.

