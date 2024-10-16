Left Menu

Pune Gang Rape Case: Second Accused in Custody

The second suspect in the gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Pune has been arrested and remanded in police custody until October 22. The crime occurred earlier this month in Bopdev Ghat. A third suspect remains at large, with a reward offered for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:27 IST
Pune Gang Rape Case: Second Accused in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second suspect in the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman near Pune has been taken into police custody until October 22, following his arrest in Uttar Pradesh. He was transported to Pune from Prayagraj late Tuesday night.

Officials announced, 'The second accused in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case appeared in court today, leading to his police custody remand. Investigations are considering multiple angles,' a law enforcement officer stated. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to locate a third suspect, currently evading capture.

The incident occurred on October 3 when the woman, accompanied by a male friend, was allegedly attacked by three men in the Bopdev Ghat region. In an effort to expedite the investigation, authorities have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the capture of the remaining suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024