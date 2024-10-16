Left Menu

EU Nations Demand Revamp of UNIFIL Rules Amid Middle East Tensions

Sixteen EU countries involved in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are pushing for revised engagement rules due to escalating tensions. Countries contributing significant troops, such as Italy and France, express concerns over the safety and effectiveness of UNIFIL following Israeli military actions against Hezbollah. Diplomatic efforts aim at enhancing peacekeeping operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:35 IST
The 16 EU countries participating in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are calling for a revision of the mission's rules of engagement, according to the Italian defence ministry. This push is contingent on Israel halting its operations, which commenced on October 1, targeting Hezbollah militants. Recent attacks on UNIFIL bases have raised significant concerns among European nations.

With countries like Spain, Italy, and France contributing over a third of UNIFIL's 10,000 troops, European defence ministers convened via video call to deliberate on improving security measures and preparing for potential ceasefire scenarios. Discussions included possible increases in force numbers and enhancing equipment support should a ceasefire be feasible.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasized the logistical challenges in supplying UNIFIL troops amidst escalating conflict, highlighting the mission's importance as a crucial observer in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israel reaffirms its commitment to avoiding harm to UNIFIL as its actions continue against Hezbollah forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

