Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France Bans Israeli Firms from Naval Arms Show

Diplomatic tensions have escalated as France's decision to bar Israeli companies from a prominent naval arms exhibition has ignited criticism from Israel. The move, described as a 'disgrace' by Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, underscores Paris's growing unease with Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

This development follows the unsuccessful French-mediated truce in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon and occurs amidst continuing Israeli airstrikes in the region. Speaking on X, Gallant accused French President Emmanuel Macron's administration of pursuing a 'hostile policy' against the Jewish state, vowing that Israel will defend itself irrespective of France's stance.

The exclusion affects seven Israeli firms, marking the second such incident this year, following similar restrictions at a defense show in May. Israel has warned that these measures threaten bilateral relations and cast doubt on France's diplomatic credibility in promoting Middle East peace.

