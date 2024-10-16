Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France Bans Israeli Firms from Naval Arms Show

France's decision to ban Israeli firms from a naval arms show, which has been criticized by Israel's defense minister, has intensified diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The move follows France’s failed truce efforts between Israel and Hezbollah, and comes amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:56 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France Bans Israeli Firms from Naval Arms Show
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diplomatic tensions have escalated as France's decision to bar Israeli companies from a prominent naval arms exhibition has ignited criticism from Israel. The move, described as a 'disgrace' by Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, underscores Paris's growing unease with Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

This development follows the unsuccessful French-mediated truce in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon and occurs amidst continuing Israeli airstrikes in the region. Speaking on X, Gallant accused French President Emmanuel Macron's administration of pursuing a 'hostile policy' against the Jewish state, vowing that Israel will defend itself irrespective of France's stance.

The exclusion affects seven Israeli firms, marking the second such incident this year, following similar restrictions at a defense show in May. Israel has warned that these measures threaten bilateral relations and cast doubt on France's diplomatic credibility in promoting Middle East peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024