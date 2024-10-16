Left Menu

'Sarkar Specific Relief Act': A Pillar of Legal Knowledge

Supreme Court judge, K V Vishwanathan, praised the 'Sarkar Specific Relief Act' as an invaluable resource for legal professionals. The 19th edition offers a section-wise commentary on the 1963 Act, amended in 2018, making it a crucial tool for understanding and applying civil law effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:22 IST
'Sarkar Specific Relief Act': A Pillar of Legal Knowledge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court judge, K V Vishwanathan, emphasized the value of understanding where to find the law during the launch of the 'Sarkar Specific Relief Act'. He highlighted that the book is a vital resource for legal professionals and students.

Penned by senior advocate Sudipto Sarkar and advocate Sidharth Sethi, the 19th edition of the book provides a comprehensive guide to the Specific Relief Act of 1963, revised in 2018. The book is deemed essential for effectively navigating and applying the law.

Justice Surya Kant noted the importance of the 2018 amendments in revolutionizing civil law, fostering economic and legal security. As a trusted legal text, the book serves as a critical educational tool for understanding complex statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024