'Sarkar Specific Relief Act': A Pillar of Legal Knowledge

The Supreme Court judge, K V Vishwanathan, emphasized the value of understanding where to find the law during the launch of the 'Sarkar Specific Relief Act'. He highlighted that the book is a vital resource for legal professionals and students.

Penned by senior advocate Sudipto Sarkar and advocate Sidharth Sethi, the 19th edition of the book provides a comprehensive guide to the Specific Relief Act of 1963, revised in 2018. The book is deemed essential for effectively navigating and applying the law.

Justice Surya Kant noted the importance of the 2018 amendments in revolutionizing civil law, fostering economic and legal security. As a trusted legal text, the book serves as a critical educational tool for understanding complex statutes.

