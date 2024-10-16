Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Canada and India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of making a major mistake by interfering in Canada's sovereignty. This statement followed the expulsion of six Indian diplomats, linked to the murder of a Sikh leader, amid claims of targeting Indian dissidents in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has escalated diplomatic tensions by asserting that India committed "a horrific mistake" with its aggressive interference in Canadian sovereignty.

Trudeau's declaration arrived amidst an ongoing investigation into foreign meddling, soon after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in response to allegations tying them to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

The expulsion reflects Canada's accusation of an extensive operation aimed at targeting Indian dissidents residing in the country, highlighting a significant rift in Canada-India relations.

