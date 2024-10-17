U.S.-Israel Defense Talks Spotlight Gaza Humanitarian Concerns

Amid mounting international focus, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conversed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to address Israel's military operations in Lebanon and Gaza's dire humanitarian conditions.

This dialogue follows a Washington correspondence pressing for significant humanitarian relief in Gaza. Such communications underscore the essential diplomatic efforts at play.

Austin commended Israel's recent actions aimed at increasing humanitarian aid into the region, emphasizing continued steps are crucial to alleviate ongoing suffering. The Pentagon highlighted these dialogues Wednesday, as part of ongoing bilateral defense relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)