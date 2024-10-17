Left Menu

U.S.-Israel Defense Talks Spotlight Gaza Humanitarian Concerns

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin engaged in discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding Israel's operations in Lebanon and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The talks followed a letter from Washington urging improvement. Austin encouraged Israeli efforts to enhance humanitarian aid flow into Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:37 IST
U.S.-Israel Defense Talks Spotlight Gaza Humanitarian Concerns
Lloyd Austin
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid mounting international focus, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conversed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to address Israel's military operations in Lebanon and Gaza's dire humanitarian conditions.

This dialogue follows a Washington correspondence pressing for significant humanitarian relief in Gaza. Such communications underscore the essential diplomatic efforts at play.

Austin commended Israel's recent actions aimed at increasing humanitarian aid into the region, emphasizing continued steps are crucial to alleviate ongoing suffering. The Pentagon highlighted these dialogues Wednesday, as part of ongoing bilateral defense relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024