The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Faizal alias Faizan, who was arrested for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. As part of the bail conditions, Faizan must salute the national flag and chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at a Bhopal police station twice a month.

Justice DK Paliwal's order emphasized instilling a sense of national pride in the accused, who is required to perform these acts on every first and fourth Tuesday until the trial's conclusion. The court noted that Faizan, who has 14 criminal cases registered against him, had been seen in a video denouncing India.

While the defense maintains Faizan's innocence, acknowledging the video's evidence, the prosecution insists that such acts promote enmity and harm national integration. The court's decision reflects a nuanced approach to balancing legal obligations with cultural sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)