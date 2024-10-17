Family Feud Turns Violent in Seelampur: Woman Injured
A domestic dispute in Delhi's Seelampur turned violent when a woman was shot. Police have arrested four people related to the incident, which occurred during an argument between the woman's brothers and her in-laws. The victim is receiving treatment and an investigation is ongoing.
A domestic argument escalated to gunfire in southeast Delhi's Seelampur, resulting in a woman being shot, police reported on Thursday.
The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday night, led to the arrest of four individuals connected to the altercation.
Police became aware of the situation following a report from GTB Hospital, where the injured woman, Sadiya, was admitted after a confrontation with her husband Zeeshan and in-laws. Her brother Muntahir allegedly fired the shot that injured Saadma, the wife of Zeeshan's younger brother Javed.
