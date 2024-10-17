Left Menu

Guarding the Coast: Sagar Kavach Drills Unveil India's Maritime Muscle

The Indian Coast Guard, in coordination with multiple agencies, launched the 'Sagar Kavach' exercise along Goa and Maharashtra coasts. The drill, aimed at enhancing maritime security, includes simulated threats to test and improve response to security challenges, while boosting coordination among stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaCoastGuard)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard, alongside various agencies, has embarked on an expansive exercise in the coastal regions of Goa and Maharashtra. This initiative aims to safeguard national maritime interests by rigorously testing the collective response to potential security threats, officials reported on Thursday.

Launched on Wednesday, the two-day 'Sagar Kavach' drill is a coordinated effort by the Coast Guard with the Indian Navy, Customs, Coastal Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Mormugao Port Authority, and relevant Goa government departments. The exercise is designed to enhance and consolidate coastal security across the entire national shoreline.

With scenarios simulating challenges such as infiltration, smuggling, piracy, and natural disasters, the exercise validates existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and fosters cooperation among involved parties. The drills aim for total effective patrolling and include strategies for awareness and communication among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

