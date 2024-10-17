Estonia Advocates for Ukraine's NATO Membership

Estonia's defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, reiterated the country's strong support for Ukraine's NATO membership, expressing hope for decisive actions and future steps in this direction.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pevkur emphasized that Estonia has consistently maintained that the only genuine security guarantee for Ukraine is to be part of NATO.

Pevkur's statement came ahead of a significant meeting with NATO counterparts in Brussels, highlighting Estonia's dedication to seeing progress in Ukraine's bid for NATO membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)