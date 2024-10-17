Estonia Advocates for Ukraine's NATO Membership
Estonia's defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, emphasizes the country's support for Ukraine's NATO membership. Before a NATO meeting in Brussels, Pevkur stated that NATO membership is the essential security guarantee for Ukraine. Estonia is eager for progress and concrete steps towards this goal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:59 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Estonia's defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, reiterated the country's strong support for Ukraine's NATO membership, expressing hope for decisive actions and future steps in this direction.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pevkur emphasized that Estonia has consistently maintained that the only genuine security guarantee for Ukraine is to be part of NATO.
Pevkur's statement came ahead of a significant meeting with NATO counterparts in Brussels, highlighting Estonia's dedication to seeing progress in Ukraine's bid for NATO membership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement