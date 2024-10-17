Odisha CM Monitors Rape Investigation in Delhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been closely monitoring the investigation into the alleged rape of a woman from Odisha in Delhi. The woman, a nursing graduate, was found in a semi-conscious state. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is actively overseeing the probe into the alleged rape case involving a nursing graduate from Odisha, discovered in a semi-conscious state in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area.
On a visit to Delhi, Majhi checked on the victim's health and the progress of the investigation, instructing the Odisha Police's Crime Against Women & Children Wing to engage with the victim at AIIMS Delhi.
The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with Odisha police coordinating with Delhi authorities to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
