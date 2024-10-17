Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Hasina Faces Tribunal Charges

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has taken a significant step by issuing arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 other individuals, including leading figures from the Awami League.

This decision follows the filing of petitions by the prosecution, which allege the involvement of these individuals in crimes against humanity during the mass student protests.

The tribunal has mandated that the accused be apprehended and presented before it by November 18, marking a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)