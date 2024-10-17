Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Hasina Faces Tribunal Charges

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity during a recent student movement. The tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, ordered authorities to arrest and produce the accused by November 18. The interim government aims to prosecute those involved in the violence that left over 600 dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has taken a significant step by issuing arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 other individuals, including leading figures from the Awami League.

This decision follows the filing of petitions by the prosecution, which allege the involvement of these individuals in crimes against humanity during the mass student protests.

The tribunal has mandated that the accused be apprehended and presented before it by November 18, marking a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

