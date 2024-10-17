Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Assam Accord's Historic Date

The Supreme Court confirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, upholding the Assam Accord's cut-off date. The verdict was hailed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) as a triumph for Assam's people. The Accord addressed illegal migration issues in Assam since 1971.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:33 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Assam Accord's Historic Date
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has welcomed a Supreme Court judgment reaffirming the cut-off date in the Assam Accord of 1985, asserting its historical rationality.

This ruling is seen as a victory for the people of Assam, who supported the Accord for decades, combating illegal migration since 1971.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, validating Assamese citizens' longstanding demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024