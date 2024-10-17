Supreme Court Upholds Assam Accord's Historic Date

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has welcomed a Supreme Court judgment reaffirming the cut-off date in the Assam Accord of 1985, asserting its historical rationality.

This ruling is seen as a victory for the people of Assam, who supported the Accord for decades, combating illegal migration since 1971.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, validating Assamese citizens' longstanding demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)