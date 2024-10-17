Supreme Court Upholds Assam Accord's Historic Date
The Supreme Court confirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, upholding the Assam Accord's cut-off date. The verdict was hailed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) as a triumph for Assam's people. The Accord addressed illegal migration issues in Assam since 1971.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has welcomed a Supreme Court judgment reaffirming the cut-off date in the Assam Accord of 1985, asserting its historical rationality.
This ruling is seen as a victory for the people of Assam, who supported the Accord for decades, combating illegal migration since 1971.
A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, validating Assamese citizens' longstanding demands.
