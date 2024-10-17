Unaccounted Cash Seizure Amid Rajasthan Byelection Clampdown
Over Rs 1.95 crore in unaccounted cash was found during a police patrol in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The cash, discovered in a Haryana-registered vehicle, was given to the Income Tax department after the passengers failed to explain its source. The incident occurred post enforcement of the election model code of conduct.
During a routine patrol, police in Rajasthan's Dausa district discovered more than Rs 1.95 crore in unaccounted cash from a vehicle registered in Haryana, officials confirmed Thursday.
The car, stopped on Wednesday night, carried passengers who couldn't provide a satisfactory explanation for the hefty amount. Consequently, authorities handed the cash to the Income Tax department, according to Sadar SHO Hawa Singh.
This discovery follows the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly byelection in Dausa. An investigation has been launched, with three individuals, including a woman, being questioned by tax officials. Voting on this critical byelection is set for November 13.
