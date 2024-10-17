Left Menu

Unaccounted Cash Seizure Amid Rajasthan Byelection Clampdown

Over Rs 1.95 crore in unaccounted cash was found during a police patrol in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The cash, discovered in a Haryana-registered vehicle, was given to the Income Tax department after the passengers failed to explain its source. The incident occurred post enforcement of the election model code of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:43 IST
Unaccounted Cash Seizure Amid Rajasthan Byelection Clampdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a routine patrol, police in Rajasthan's Dausa district discovered more than Rs 1.95 crore in unaccounted cash from a vehicle registered in Haryana, officials confirmed Thursday.

The car, stopped on Wednesday night, carried passengers who couldn't provide a satisfactory explanation for the hefty amount. Consequently, authorities handed the cash to the Income Tax department, according to Sadar SHO Hawa Singh.

This discovery follows the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly byelection in Dausa. An investigation has been launched, with three individuals, including a woman, being questioned by tax officials. Voting on this critical byelection is set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024