Unaccounted Cash Seizure Amid Rajasthan Byelection Clampdown

During a routine patrol, police in Rajasthan's Dausa district discovered more than Rs 1.95 crore in unaccounted cash from a vehicle registered in Haryana, officials confirmed Thursday.

The car, stopped on Wednesday night, carried passengers who couldn't provide a satisfactory explanation for the hefty amount. Consequently, authorities handed the cash to the Income Tax department, according to Sadar SHO Hawa Singh.

This discovery follows the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly byelection in Dausa. An investigation has been launched, with three individuals, including a woman, being questioned by tax officials. Voting on this critical byelection is set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)