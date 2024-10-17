Arrest Warrants Issued for Bangladesh's Former Prime Minister Seikh Hasina
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity. Following her ousting due to protests, Hasina fled to India. The tribunal demands their production by November 18, indicating potential extradition discussions.
The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others due to accusations of crimes against humanity, according to local sources.
Hasina, who was forced out of office following widespread anti-government protests, has not been seen since she fled to India on August 5.
The tribunal has instructed authorities to present Hasina and the other accused by November 18, while Interpol's help may also be sought to secure their return to Bangladesh.
