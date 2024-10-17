Russia Moves to Outlaw Childlessness Advocacy Amidst New Legislation
Russia's parliament swiftly approved a new bill punishing 'propaganda' against having children, seen as part of a broader strategy to reinforce traditional values amid the Ukraine conflict. The legislation proposes fines for advocating voluntary childlessness, which supporters claim contributes to population decline encouraged by Western influence.
Russia's lower house of parliament has quickly approved a controversial bill outlawing 'propaganda' that discourages childbirth. This development is part of a series of tightening laws as the Kremlin seeks to assert greater control over society amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The bill criminalizes the dissemination of information promoting voluntary childlessness, imposing fines up to 5 million rubles. It must still pass two more readings in the State Duma and receive the upper house's approval before reaching President Vladimir Putin for final endorsement.
Proponents argue that opposing views on having children serve Western interests to weaken Russia by encouraging a decline in population. The bill's supporters describe it as a countermeasure in a hybrid war, aiming to protect 'traditional values' and foster a robust societal future.
