Russia's lower house of parliament has quickly approved a controversial bill outlawing 'propaganda' that discourages childbirth. This development is part of a series of tightening laws as the Kremlin seeks to assert greater control over society amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The bill criminalizes the dissemination of information promoting voluntary childlessness, imposing fines up to 5 million rubles. It must still pass two more readings in the State Duma and receive the upper house's approval before reaching President Vladimir Putin for final endorsement.

Proponents argue that opposing views on having children serve Western interests to weaken Russia by encouraging a decline in population. The bill's supporters describe it as a countermeasure in a hybrid war, aiming to protect 'traditional values' and foster a robust societal future.

